Minister lays foundation for developmental works

Penukonda(Sri Sathya Sai district): Handlooms and Textiles Minister S Savitha laid foundation stone for various developmental works worth Rs 1.72 crore here on Sunday.

Participating in the 100 days celebrations of TDP alliance government at Gudipalle village in Somandepalle mandal on Sunday, Savitha performed bhumi puja for the construction of CC roads at a cost of Rs 20 lakh and for the construction of school compound wall, costing Rs 32 lakh. She also performed bhumi puja for laying BT road costing Rs 1.2 crore from Nagepalle to sub-station.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that she has undertaken several developmental programmes in tune with her election promise to develop Penukonda constituency. Though the State is facing severe financial crunch, she said the government is working towards fulfilment of the promises made to people. Stating that this government is people's government and earning the name of good governance, she reminded they implemented the first promise of paying pension of Rs 4,000 with arrears.She further stated that the government through mega DSC is filling 16,437 vacancies of teachers soon. Anna canteens have been opened to feed starving souls, land titling act has been scrapped, which is another promise fulfilled, she added.

Minister Savitha alleged that the sanctity of Tirupati Laddu has been tarnished by the YSRCP government just for the sake of kickbacks to its leaders. TDP, BJP and Jana Sena leaders participated.