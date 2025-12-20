Minister Manohar patted for resolving 22A land issues

Eluru: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has congratulated district in-charge Minister Nadendla Manohar and the district administration for the steps taken to resolve 1,147 applications related to 22A land issues in a single day and remove 142.04 acres of land from the list of 22A prohibited lands.

At the second day of the district Collectors' conference chaired by the Chief Minister recently, Minister Manohar informed the CM that the 'Mega 22A Land Issue Resolution Forum' organised recently resolved land records related to 1,147 applications out of 1,199 applications received from public on the same day. Responding to this issue, CM Naidu directed that steps be taken to resolve 22A land issues in the remaining districts of the State, taking the programme undertaken in Eluru district as a model. On this occasion, the CM congratulated Minister Manohar and Eluru district administration.

Speaking on the occasion, district Collector K Vetriselvi explained in detail the steps taken to stop illegal liquor in the district and make Eluru an arrack-free district. She said, by identifying illegal liquor manufacturing in 140 villages of 15 mandals in the district, a crackdown has been put on manufacture and sale of arrack. She said that apart from stopping arrack, manufacturers of illegal liquor have been provided loans for self-employment through 'Navodayam' and 'Marpu' programmes so that they do not go back to illegal liquor manufacturing business. In addition, self-help groups have been formed for women, loans have been provided to them, small shops have been set up, units such as dairy farming have been established, and rehabilitation measures have been taken so that they can stand on their own feet.

The Collector said due to the steps and efforts taken by the district administration, illegal liquor manufacturers are living a dignified life in the district. She informed the Chief Minister that the district administration has achieved good results by taking steps to eliminate the root cause of the problem and to ensure that the problem does not arise again.

The Chief Minister congratulated Collector Vetriselvi for the steps taken by the administration in Eluru district, which are in line with the state government's ambition to crack down on illegal liquor, liquor and marijuana.