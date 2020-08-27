Minister Mekapati Gautam Reddy lauds centre's One district - One Product program

Industries and Commerce Minister Mekapati Gautam Reddy lauded the latest idea taken by the central government to specialize in state and district goods. The central government aspires to succeed in putting the idea into practice. On Thursday, Union Minister Piyush Goyal held a video conference on the topic of One District - One Product. Ministers of Industries and Commerce of all the states participated in this video conference.

Speaking on the occasion, Gautam Reddy said, "Exports of specialized goods with geographical identity are high in Andhra Pradesh. There are a number of products that dictate economic progress in all the districts in AP. He said that Andhra Pradesh is home for handicrafts, agriculture, horticulture and rural specialties that specialize in each district.

There are few jobs for rural youth and few goods that have the potential to turn rural people into entrepreneurs. Focus on expertise, training, marketing, product quality, capital infusion, exports. The artists who make the products should be recognized and given awards and encouraged.