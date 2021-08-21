Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha hands over house site patta to Ramya's family

Guntur: Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha here on Friday handed over the house site patta to the parents of Nallapu Ramya who was murdered by a Sasi Krishna for rejecting his love proposal.

Sucharitha went to Ramya's house at RTC Bus Stand and handed over the house site patta and extended all support to their family.

It may be mentioned here that the government has already given Rs14.5lakh exgratia to the bereaved family. The government had promised house site patta, agriculture land and a government job to Ramya's sister Mounika.

Speaking on this occasion, Sucharitha said that the government will take stern action against the accused Sasi Krishna. Girls should complain to the police about eve-teasers. She suggested the girls to download the Disha app and inform the police in case of need. She urged the woman to be cautious about those who introduced themselves through the social media.

If anybody harass and move love proposal, they should lodge a complaint in the police station. She said that so far over 40-lakh women downloaded the Disha app in the State and said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is committed to the welfare of women and provide security to them. She recalled that as soon as CM got information about the incident, he immediately responded and directed the officials to extend financial assistance.

She was accompanied by district Collector Vivek Yadav, MLC Lella Appi Reddy and others.