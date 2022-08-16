Minister Merugu Nagarjuna assures to develop Prakasam dist

Ongole (Prakasam District): With the inspiration from the diamond jubilee celebrations of the country's independence, the State government is committed to develop the reorganised Prakasam district, stated Social Welfare Minister and district in-charge Minister Merugu Nagarjuna. He was the chief guest at 76th Independence Day celebrations at Police Parade Grounds in Ongole on Monday and received the Guard of Honour along with District Collector AS Dinesh Kumar and SP Malika Garg, after hoisting the national flag.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Nagarjuna said that for the inclusive development and welfare of all sections in the society, the government is implementing Navaratnalu programme. The government had established ward and village secretariats to curb corruption and to serve the public faster, he added. He listed out all welfare programmes and the number of benefits delivered to the people in Prakasam district.

The Minister said that about 2,74,790 farmers' families received Rs 1,035.32 crores as part of YSR Rythu Bharosa - PM Kisan programme. He informed that they have established veterinary clinics on wheels in all eight Assembly constituencies at a cost of Rs 7.20 crores and collecting about 17,000 litres from 135 villages daily under Jagananna Palavelluva programme. He said the government has allotted 69,360 houses for construction with Rs 1,253.34 crores in the first phase of Navaratnalu- Pedalandariki Illu scheme in the district. Also, various benefits are being provided to 4,51,222 women registered in 45,015 SHGs as part of women empowerment. He listed the benefits being distributed to the students under Jagananna Vasati Deevena and Jagananna Vidya Deevena, other schemes like Jagananna Chedodu, YSR Kapu Nestam, YSR Cheyutha, EBC Nestham, YSR Nethanna Nestham, YSR Vahanamitra, etc.

Minister Nagarjuna informed that the government has introduced family doctor model in 82 PHCs in rural places across the district. He said that Stage-I Pula Subbaiah Veligonda project will be completed by August 2023, while Stage- II will be completed by December 2023, as all packages of works are in progress.

Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, ZP chairperson Buchepalli Venkayamma, Giddalur MLA Anna Rambabu, Ongole Mayor Gangada Sujatha and other public representatives, and officials also participated in the programme.