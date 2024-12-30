Minister Nadella Manohar Questions Perni Nani: "Who Made 378 Metric Tons of Rice Disappear?"

Minister Nadella Manohar has responded to allegations made by Perni Nani about irregularities in the Civil Supply Department. In his statement, the minister detailed efforts to address the situation and called for accountability.

“We initiated this process after identifying discrepancies in the Civil Supply Department,” said Minister Manohar. “A statewide video conference with district managers, joint collectors, and the Managing Director of the Citizen Supply Department has been scheduled for November 26. From tomorrow, the ledgers of every godown must be submitted, as ordered by the MD.”

He described an incident involving JS Warehouse on the night of November 26. According to the minister, Perni Nani created a commotion after pointing out errors with mislabeled supply bags. However, Manohar emphasized that the issue stemmed from the warehouse, not the weighbridge as claimed. “They admitted their mistake and even submitted an apology letter. Subsequently, a letter was issued demanding ₹1.70 crore in penalties for over one metric ton of mismanagement, including double penalties and crime cases, on November 27.”

The minister also revealed that during an inspection, 378 metric tons of rice were found missing from the warehouse. “When the police intervened, they discovered the large-scale disappearance. Those responsible must apologize and face consequences,” he stated firmly.

Manohar criticized Perni Nani’s recent press meet, accusing him of deflecting blame onto others. “You unnecessarily brought your family into this issue during the press meet. The godown is registered in your name. You should take accountability instead of blaming others. This department will be cleaned up without fail,” he asserted.