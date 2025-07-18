Live
Minister Narayana announces free bus travel to women from 15 August
Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration Minister Narayana has announced that women will benefit from free bus travel starting 15 August, as part of the government's commitment to fulfilling pre-election promises. Speaking at the inaugural good governance programme in Anantapur, Narayana emphasised that the government under Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is dedicated to progress and has not reneged on any of its pledges.
He highlighted the connection between state development and increased employment opportunities for the youth, arguing that a growing economy is essential for job creation. In a critical comparison with the previous YSR Congress Party government, Narayana pointed out that while they had imposed a tax on garbage collection without providing a clean resolution, his government swiftly abolished the tax upon taking office and is actively working towards resolving the garbage issue.