Minister Narayana inspects sand reaches in Nellore

Nellore: Defending the new sand policy of the TDP government, MA&UD Minister Ponguru Narayana has said that people can take sand on bullock carts at free of cost without any restrictions.

The Minister along with officials made a surprise inspection at sand reaches in Bhaghath Sing Colony, Bodigadithota, Deendayal Nagar, Porlukatta and Pottepalem in Nellore city and rural mandal on Monday.

Speaking the occasion, Minister Narayana pointed out that YSRCP leaders were criticising over new sand police as they were unable to digest making sand available at free of cost. He pointed out that after the new sand policy was implemented, the cost of one tractor load of sand came down to Rs 1,500, which was Rs 5,000 during the rule of the previous government. The government is planning to reduce the price to Rs 1,200 in the coming days, he added.

Minister Narayana has warned that stringent action will be initiated against those responsible for digging sand with machines and the instruments will be seized.

He said the aim of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in bringing sand available at free of cost is to develop real-estate business and construction activity as they would generate income to the State. To overcome traffic problem at sand reaches, the government has proposed to open another four sand reaches in Nellore city.

On this occasion, the Minister has ordered the staff working at sand reaches not to stop the beneficiaries, who are transporting sand on bullock carts as the government is very clear on that aspect. He directed them to install CCTV cameras at the reaches to prevent untoward incidents.

Nellore Municipal Corporation Commissioner Surya Teja, Deputy Mayor Roop Kumar Yadav, party State secretary Kotamreddy Srinivasulu Reddy and others were present.