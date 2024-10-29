Live
- RG Kar protests turn murky as two rival junior doctors’ groups slam each other
- Udaipur BJP leader Virendra Bapna dies of dengue
- Adani Ports clocks 42 pc surge in net profit at Rs 5,520 crore in H1 FY25
- AP govt. launches bookings for free gas cylinders scheme
- Drop box fires destroy hundreds of ballots in Oregon, Washington ahead of Prez poll
- All is well within team, India will come back stronger: Sources
- Delhi HC grants bail to Satyendar Jain's aides in money laundering case
- Vendor cleans up polluted river ghat all by himself
- Imaginarium Paves the Path for India’s First Hand Transplant Recovery with 3D Printing Solution
- Ola Electric shares hit all-time low; dip below IPO price
Just In
Minister Narayana inspects sand reaches in Nellore
In a significant administrative reshuffle, the state government of Andhra Pradesh has transferred a number of Deputy Collectors in a move aimed at enhancing operational efficiency.
Nellore: Defending the new sand policy of the TDP government, MA&UD Minister Ponguru Narayana has said that people can take sand on bullock carts at free of cost without any restrictions.
The Minister along with officials made a surprise inspection at sand reaches in Bhaghath Sing Colony, Bodigadithota, Deendayal Nagar, Porlukatta and Pottepalem in Nellore city and rural mandal on Monday.
Speaking the occasion, Minister Narayana pointed out that YSRCP leaders were criticising over new sand police as they were unable to digest making sand available at free of cost. He pointed out that after the new sand policy was implemented, the cost of one tractor load of sand came down to Rs 1,500, which was Rs 5,000 during the rule of the previous government. The government is planning to reduce the price to Rs 1,200 in the coming days, he added.
Minister Narayana has warned that stringent action will be initiated against those responsible for digging sand with machines and the instruments will be seized.
He said the aim of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in bringing sand available at free of cost is to develop real-estate business and construction activity as they would generate income to the State. To overcome traffic problem at sand reaches, the government has proposed to open another four sand reaches in Nellore city.
On this occasion, the Minister has ordered the staff working at sand reaches not to stop the beneficiaries, who are transporting sand on bullock carts as the government is very clear on that aspect. He directed them to install CCTV cameras at the reaches to prevent untoward incidents.
Nellore Municipal Corporation Commissioner Surya Teja, Deputy Mayor Roop Kumar Yadav, party State secretary Kotamreddy Srinivasulu Reddy and others were present.