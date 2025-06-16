  • Menu
Minister offers prayers at Tirumala

Agricultural Minister Atchennaidu on Sunday offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara Swamy in Tirumala.

Tirumala: Agricultural Minister Atchennaidu on Sunday offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara Swamy in Tirumala. TTD Officials welcomed him at the main entrance and after darshan, presented Srivari Prasadam and Theertha Prasadams to him. Temple Veda pundits blessed him with Vedic -Hyms at Ranganayakula Mandapam.

After he had darshan, TDP leaders and activists met the Minister outside the temple and felicitated him. The Minister came to Tirupati to attend on official meeting.

