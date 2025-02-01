Live
- Theatre performances increase in January
- The smart entrepreneur’s guide to finding the best vendors
- NBA: Pelicans’ Dejounte Murray ruled out for season with torn Achilles tendon
- Talliki Vandanam by the time of schools’ reopening
- Budget 2025-26: FM Sitharaman announces measures for making India a global toy hub
- Minister inspects social welfare hostel
- Prachi Shah shares her excitement about exploring artistic concept at Kala Ghoda Festival
- TNSF slams YSRCP’s ‘Fee Struggle’ programme as political stunt
- Awareness programme held on cervical cancer
- Centre to introduce new Income Tax Bill next week
Just In
Minister offers prayers to Kanyaka Parameswari
Banaganapalle witnessed grand celebrations of Sri Vasavi Kanyaka Parameswari Devi’s self-sacrifice (Atmaarpana) Day on Friday, organised by the Arya Vaisya Association.
Banaganapalle (Nandyal district): Banaganapalle witnessed grand celebrations of Sri Vasavi Kanyaka Parameswari Devi’s self-sacrifice (Atmaarpana) Day on Friday, organised by the Arya Vaisya Association. The event was marked by devotion and enthusiasm, following the government’s official recognition of this significant day after the NDA assumed power in the State.
As part of the celebrations, State Roads and Buildings Minister B C Janardhan Reddy and his wife, Indiramma, visited the Kondapeta Vasavi temple at Banaganapalle. They offered silk robes to the Goddess and participated in special prayers, seeking blessings for the well-being of the people.
On the occasion, members of the Arya Vaisya Association, Sri Vasavi Mahila Sangham and Sri Vasavi Yuvajana Sangham felicitated the Minister and his wife by presenting them with a shawl and a memento as a token of appreciation.
Devotees and community members gathered in large numbers to pay homage to Sri Vasavi Kanyaka Parameswari, reflecting the deep cultural and spiritual significance of the occasion. The celebrations concluded with prayers for prosperity, harmony and community well-being.
Tanguturi Seenayya, district president of the World Arya Vaishya Mahasabha, also participated.