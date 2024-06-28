Minister Ramprasad Reddy always strives for public welfare

Madanapalle: TDP leader Anantha (Society) Ramachandra and Rayachoti Bar Association president Prabhakar Reddy felicitated Transport Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy, after he became the Minister, with shawl and bouquet at the latter’s residence in Padamatikona on Thursday.

Ramachandra of Madanapalle town praised the Minister as a leader, who treats people as his own family and strives for public welfare. He said that the Mandipalli family has an inseparable connection with the people of Rayachoti constituency for several decades.

Stating that Minister Ramprasad Reddy is always available for solving

public problems, Ramachandra expressed confidence that with the cooperation of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Minister Ramprasad Reddy will lead Rayachoti constituency and Annamayya district on the path of development.