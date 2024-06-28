Live
- OpenAI Partners with TIME to Train its Chatbot Model, ChatGPT
- Prabhas in 'Kalki 2898 AD' Sets New Box Office Records, Surpasses ‘RRR’ and ‘Salaar’
- Roof Collapse At Delhi Airport's Terminal 1 Kills One, Injures Six; Flights Suspended
- Chief secretary’s service extended by six months
- Home minister Anitha stresses on friendly-policing
- With Naidu’s return, investors show interest in Amaravati
- Pemmasani meets Rly Minister over Guntur city projects
- KGH to get more developed in near future
- TDP govt harassing Pinnelli, alleges YSRCP
- Video conferencing rooms available for Lok Adalat
Just In
Minister Ramprasad Reddy always strives for public welfare
Madanapalle: TDP leader Anantha (Society) Ramachandra and Rayachoti Bar Association president Prabhakar Reddy felicitated Transport Minister...
Madanapalle: TDP leader Anantha (Society) Ramachandra and Rayachoti Bar Association president Prabhakar Reddy felicitated Transport Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy, after he became the Minister, with shawl and bouquet at the latter’s residence in Padamatikona on Thursday.
Ramachandra of Madanapalle town praised the Minister as a leader, who treats people as his own family and strives for public welfare. He said that the Mandipalli family has an inseparable connection with the people of Rayachoti constituency for several decades.
Stating that Minister Ramprasad Reddy is always available for solving
public problems, Ramachandra expressed confidence that with the cooperation of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Minister Ramprasad Reddy will lead Rayachoti constituency and Annamayya district on the path of development.