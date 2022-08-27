Minister Roja lays stone for development works

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): Minister for Tourism, Culture and Youth Advancement RK Roja laid foundation stone for the multi-purpose indoor stadium to be built at a cost of Rs 23 crore at VL Puram and cricket ground to be built at a cost of Rs 6 crore at Nagula Cheruvu Market area here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Roja said that with the efforts of MP Margani Bharat Ram, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has specially sanctioned Rs 125 crore for the development of Rajamahendravaram city. She said that the Chief Minister is giving massive encouragement to sports in the State. She requested the parents to observe and encourage sportsmanship in their children. The Minister suggested that children should find out which sports they are interested in and register them in the secretariat app.

MP Margani Bharat Ram thanked the Chief Minister on behalf of the people of the district. He said that steps will be taken to complete the construction work of the indoor and open stadiums within 12 months.

He said the open stadium will be made most sophisticated in Godavari districts.

District Collector Dr K Madhav Latha, DCCB Chairman Akula Veerraju, RUDA Chairperson M Sharmila Reddy, Municipal Commissioner K Dinesh Kumar, Additional Municipal Commissioner PM Sathyaveni, SE K Panduranga Rao, YSRCP rural coordinator Chandana Nageswar were present on the occasion.