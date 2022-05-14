Minister Roja takes part in Gangamma Jatara

Tirupati: Andhra Pradesh Tourism and Cultural Minister RK Roja visited the historical Gangamma temple in Tirupati and offered special rituals to the Goddess during the Jatara on Saturday. Minister Roja took part in the procession and reached the temple amid a heavy crowd.

Speaking to the media, Roja said that she is very blessed to visit the 800-year-old prominent temple and take part in the Jatara.

She said that in the past, devotees of Tirumala temple used to visit the temple first and took blessings from the Goddess. Speaking to the media, MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy said that Minister Roja kept her maximum efforts and sanctioned funds for Gangamma Jatara.