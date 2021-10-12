Minister Sankara Narayana launches 4-lane road works in Anantapur

Anantapur: Minister for Roads and Buildings M Sankara Narayana launched 4-lane road laying works from Penukonda market yard to 'Y' junction on NH-7 at a cost of Rs 20 crore, here on Monday. He also performed bhumi puja and launched road works using proclainer. Speaking on the occasion, Sankara Narayana stated that the YSRCP government was redeeming every promise made to the people one after the other. The government, he said was committed for the beautification of the historical Penukonda town.

The laying of 4-lane road and the central lighting system in the town is part of the initiatives for the overall development of the town. Another 4-lane road from Madakasira road to the new medical college site will be developed. The government has given the green signal and soon works will be started.

Two other roads from Somandepalle to Hindupur and to Kothapalle via L B Nagar and to Somandepalle will also be laid.

Narayana said that Chief Minister has directed him to ensure all canal works are completed for filling them with Handri Neeva water. Mandal president Geetha Rammohan Reddy, ZPTC Sriramulu and market yard chairman and R&B SE R Nagaraju and others were present.