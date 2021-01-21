Minister Seediri Appalaraju alleges TDP hand in idol desecration at Santhabommali

Amaravati: The desecration of Nandeeshwar idol at Santhabommali temple is a conspiracy hatched by the TDP, alleged Minister for Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Seediri Appalaraju on Wednesday.

He alleged that the TDP leaders intentionally demolished the idols to create communal disputes in society. Addressing a press conference here, the Minister said that the conspiracy of Chandrababu Naidu in vandalising idols was exposed with the Santhabommali incident, which took place under his direction.

He said Naidu has been spreading lies and a case should be filed against him under Section-153 (A) for exaggerating religious matters, and Sections 499 and 500 for defaming a political party or person, just like during Gujarat riots.

The Minister questioned why the TDP leaders remained silent on the Santhabommali incident, while they made a huge ruckus on the Ramatheertham issue. Desecrating Nandeeshwar idol was clearly recorded in CCTV cameras and was found that TDP State president Atchannaidu's followers, TDP activists as well as a journalist from their favored media house were involved, Appalaraju alleged.

He said that the police had filed cases against 22 people in the Santhabommali incident including the followers of Atchannaidu and other TDP activists. The TDP is totally responsible for the incident, he added.

The Minister alleged that Naidu has been hatching plots to divert the people's attention every time the government is doing some good activity for the public.

As Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is launching door delivery of ration supplies on Thursday, the TDP leaders are planning such conspiracies to divert people from the government's welfare schemes, he added.