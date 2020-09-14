Minister selects wood for new chariot at Antarvedi

Kakinada: BC Welfare Minister Chelluboina Venugopalakrishna said that the government wants to make the new chariot ready for the celestial wedding of Lord Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy in February 2021.

He visited saw mills along with Kothapet MLA Chirla Jaggi Reddy and endowments department officials at Ravulapalem on Saturday and selected the teak wood for the purpose of making a new chariot.

He said that for an in-depth probe into the chariot burning incident, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy handed over the case to CBI. Making of the new chariot would be completed as early as possible. Wood for the chariot has been finalised.

Making of the chariot has been entrusted to Ganapathi Acharyulu who has vast experience in making 80 varieties of the chariots.

He said that the timber depot management has accepted to supply wood without any profit motive.