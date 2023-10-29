Minister takes part in Valmiki Jayanti fete

Chittoor: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is committed to the uplift of the Valmiki Community, said G Jayaram, Minister for Labour here on Saturday.



He said the Chief Minister was providing adequate representation to Valmiki community members in politics. He had offered one Minister post, two MLCs, Mayor and corporator posts to them.

On the occasion of Valmiki Jayanthi, the Minister unveiled Valmiki statue at Peddapanjani in Palamaner Assembly constituency on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, he recalled that Maharshi Valmiki introduced the family concept which is being in existence for the last several centuries.

He appealed to the Valmiki Community people to follow in the footstepsof Maharshi Valmiki always.

Listing out the achievements of the YSRCP government during the last four years, the Minister said the Chief Minister had introduced several welfare schemes for the benefit of different sections. He said the Chief Minister is committed to the welfare of SCs, STs, BCs and Minorities and he has been striving for women empowerment.

Palamaner MLA Venkat Goud participating in the meet said that it was his privilege to represent the Valmiki Community.

He hailed the decision taken by the Chief Minister to upgrade Palamaner as a revenue division. Measures are being taken for diverting drinking water from HNSS Kuppam branch canal to Palamaner, he said.

MLC Bharat, Palamaner RDO Manoj Kumar, MRO Lokeswar and others were present