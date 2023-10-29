  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Minister takes part in Valmiki Jayanti fete

Minister takes part in Valmiki Jayanti fete
x
Highlights

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is committed to the uplift of the Valmiki Community, said G Jayaram, Minister for Labour here on Saturday.

Chittoor: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is committed to the uplift of the Valmiki Community, said G Jayaram, Minister for Labour here on Saturday.

He said the Chief Minister was providing adequate representation to Valmiki community members in politics. He had offered one Minister post, two MLCs, Mayor and corporator posts to them.

On the occasion of Valmiki Jayanthi, the Minister unveiled Valmiki statue at Peddapanjani in Palamaner Assembly constituency on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, he recalled that Maharshi Valmiki introduced the family concept which is being in existence for the last several centuries.

He appealed to the Valmiki Community people to follow in the footstepsof Maharshi Valmiki always.

Listing out the achievements of the YSRCP government during the last four years, the Minister said the Chief Minister had introduced several welfare schemes for the benefit of different sections. He said the Chief Minister is committed to the welfare of SCs, STs, BCs and Minorities and he has been striving for women empowerment.

Palamaner MLA Venkat Goud participating in the meet said that it was his privilege to represent the Valmiki Community.

He hailed the decision taken by the Chief Minister to upgrade Palamaner as a revenue division. Measures are being taken for diverting drinking water from HNSS Kuppam branch canal to Palamaner, he said.

MLC Bharat, Palamaner RDO Manoj Kumar, MRO Lokeswar and others were present

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X