Minister terms Pawan-Naidu alliance ‘unethical’

Minister Ambati Rambabu
Minister Ambati Rambabu

Highlights

  • Suspects role of Jana Sena chief in skill development ‘scam’
  • Lambasting the TDP protest of switching off lights, he claims Naidu switched off lives in lives of many people
  • Opines that Pawan is making ‘contradictory’ statements in a state of confusion

Vijayawada: Irrigation minister Ambati Rambabu expressed surprise over TDP’s call to switch off lights in support of N Chandrababu Naidu who was arrested on the charges of corruption in Skill Development case. He described Lokesh, Pawan Kalyan and Balakrishna a ‘three political baffoons’.

Speaking to media persons at his camp office here on Saturday, the minister claimed that Chandrababu himself switched off lights in lives of several people.

Referring to Pawan Kalyan’s statements, Rambabu said that Pawan is making contradictory statements in a confused state. He also expressed suspicion that Pawan may also have a role in skill development ‘scam’ as he has been supporting Chandrababu who was arrested on the charges of corruption.

Describing the Pawan-Chandrababu alliance ‘unethical’, Ambati said that Pawan himself stated that TDP got weakened and came out of NDA to support TDP at the present hour of crisis.

He said that people are not ready to believe Pawan Kalyan and Chandrababu. He claimed that Chandrababu was arrested on the basis of ‘concrete evidence’.

