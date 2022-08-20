Minister Venu Gopala Krishna urges weavers' families to avail government schemes

Kakinada: BC Welfare Minister Chelluboina Venu Gopala Krishna said the State government has provided financial assistance of Rs 24,000 per annum to each eligible handloom family with a loom.

He participated in Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam programme at Aryavatam village of Ramachandrapuram constituency in Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district on Friday. He interacted with the people of every household and explained the welfare schemes introduced by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and enquired if any of the eligible beneficiaries are facing issues in receiving the welfare benefits. He also enquired details about their other difficulties. He suggested them to utilise the assistance given under YSR Nethanna Nestam and improve their living conditions.

The Minister said that CM Jagan Mohan Reddy is implementing all welfare schemes for every one of the eligible beneficiaries, irrespective of their religion, caste or political affiliations. He said the State government would come to their rescue and certainly solve their problems.