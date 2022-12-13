Minister Vidadala Rajini inaugurates 3D Digital Mammography at GGH

Guntur: Minister for Medical Health Vidadala Rajini inaugurated the 3D digital mammography machine at Natco Cancer Centre at GGH in Guntur city on Monday. Gaddipati Kasturi Devi, Rama Mohan Rao, Siva Rama Krishna family members and Natco Trust, Hyderabad jointly purchased the machine at a cost of Rs 1 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that the digital mammography machine is useful to detect breast cancer cases. She said every day 60 to 70 cancer patients visit Natco Cancer Centre for treatment.

She recalled that the government is providing medical services to cancer patients under the YSR Arogyasri Scheme.

MLA Md Mustafa thanked the donors for donating Rs 1 crore worth mammography machine to Natco Cancer Centre at GGH in Guntur city. He appreciated the Natco Cancer Centre.

MLAs Maddali Giridhara Rao and Dr Undavalli Sridevi, special secretary Medical and Health Naveen Kumar, Natco Trust Trustee KVS Swathi, Natco Trust representative Sadasiva Rao, GGH superintendent Dr G Prabhavati and others were present.