Minister vows to speed up construction of irrigation projects in Seema

Nandikotkur (Nandyal district): Minister of Water Resources Development Nimmala Ramanaidu on Sunday said that they will transform Rayalaseema into Ratanalaseema.

He was speaking after inspecting the Malyala lift irrigation scheme in Nandikotkur on Sunday. After inspecting the scheme, he participated in Jala Harathi programme.

The Minister said that water would be given to the irrigation canals after increasing the capacity of Handri Neeva main canal thereby transforming Rayalaseema to Rathnalaseema. The credit for constructing the longest and biggest Handri Neeva lift irrigation scheme goes to the TDP government. A facility to lift 3,850 cusecs of water from Malyala lift scheme has been constructed, the Minister pointed out.

Further speaking, the Minister criticised the previous YSRCP government for totally neglecting the Handri Neeva works. Though the total storage capacity at Malyala is 40 tmcft, the previous government could not even use 20 tmcft, he said.

“Rectifying the errors committed by the previous government, we will bring Handri Neeva to use in a full-fledged manner,” the Minister said.

Ramanaidu pointed out that the last government had sanctioned only 2 per cent of funds for irrigation in the Budget.

During the TDP rule, Rs 4,000 crore has been sanctioned for Handri Neeva project and the works were completed to about 90 per cent. Unfortunately, the YSRCP government could not complete the remaining 10 per cent works.

Ramanaidu said that he will make two visits every month to ensure the completion of projects in Rayalaseema region.