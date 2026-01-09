Ministers accuse Jagan of peddling lies ON Seema projects

Vijayawada: State ministers accused the former chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy of deliberately spreading false propaganda to mislead the public, but asserted that people of Andhra Pradesh are no longer swayed by such claims. Addressing the media at the Secretariat on Thursday, finance minister Payyavula Keshav, roads and buildings minister B C Janardhan Reddy and government whip Kaluva Srinivasulu said Rayalaseema witnessed real progress only under the TDP government, particularly in irrigation and drinking water projects. They maintained that the credit for laying foundations and completing major works belongs to their regime.

Keshav alleged that the former CM was indulging in “dramatic and deceptive displays of concern” for Rayalaseema. He said claims of completing the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Project were false, noting that the previous government had only undertaken pre‑DPR works, as admitted in its own affidavit.

He further charged that Rs 900 crore raised in the project’s name was misused, sarcastically dubbing it “Rayalaseema theft irrigation.” He recalled that GO No 364 classified the project as a drinking water scheme, while GO No. 365 in July 2020 cancelled 198 irrigation projects, including 102 in Rayalaseema.

Janardhan Reddy said the Jagan Mohan Reddy failed to show even a single development work in the region during his tenure. He alleged that corruption‑ridden contracts dominated the previous regime, with projects like Joladarasi Reservoir remaining only on paper. He highlighted that while just Rs 2,000 crore was spent in five years — mostly on maintenance — the TDP government invested Rs 20,000 crore between 2014 and 2019 and has already allocated Rs 8,000 crore for ongoing works.

Srinivasulu said the former CM has no moral right to speak about Rayalaseema, calling his remarks an insult to its people. He recalled that NT Rama Rao conceptualised major projects later realised by Chandrababu Naidu, and asserted that the present government remains committed to fulfilling the long‑standing aspirations of Rayalaseema farmers.