Live
- Men's Player Rankings: Sikandar Raza, Pooran make big gains after impressive show at ODI WC Qualifiers
- Portion of temporary bridge washed away in Ganga river in Bihar
- Dengue cases continue to surge in Laos
- Milk war: Karnataka decides not to expand Nandini outlets in Kerala
- Tamil Nadu government moves Madras HC seeking ban on bike-taxis
- Samsung to begin 2nm chip-making process in 2025 for smartphones
- DGP denies allegations on police dept. says law and order is in tact
- Kerala: Medical authorities to decide on wearing Hijab in operation theatres
- Google 'killed' plans for AR glasses: Report
- Congress demands transparency in India-US drone deal
Ministers assure water release from Veligonda by year-end
Irrigation Minister Ambati Rambabu and Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Dr Audimulapu Suresh inspected Veligonda project works on Tuesday and stated that water from the project will be released by the end of this year.
Markapuram(Prakasam district): Irrigation Minister Ambati Rambabu and Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Dr Audimulapu Suresh inspected Veligonda project works on Tuesday and stated that water from the project will be released by the end of this year.
The Ministers along with the officials concerned reached the head regulator of Veligonda project in the backwaters of Srisailam project on a boat. At the head regulator, they travelled through Tunnel I of the project and inspected seepage of flood water from head regulator to Kotturu. They discussed the progress of the second tunnel and ordered the officials to speed up the project works.
After the meeting with the officials, Ministers Ambati Rambabu and A Suresh said that the first tunnel works were completed long ago, while the second tunnel works are going on. They said that they will complete the distribution of the relief and rehabilitation package to the ousters of Veligonda project soon, and supply water from the project to the farmers by the year-end.