Ministers assure water release from Veligonda by year-end

Markapuram(Prakasam district): Irrigation Minister Ambati Rambabu and Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Dr Audimulapu Suresh inspected Veligonda project works on Tuesday and stated that water from the project will be released by the end of this year.

The Ministers along with the officials concerned reached the head regulator of Veligonda project in the backwaters of Srisailam project on a boat. At the head regulator, they travelled through Tunnel I of the project and inspected seepage of flood water from head regulator to Kotturu. They discussed the progress of the second tunnel and ordered the officials to speed up the project works.

After the meeting with the officials, Ministers Ambati Rambabu and A Suresh said that the first tunnel works were completed long ago, while the second tunnel works are going on. They said that they will complete the distribution of the relief and rehabilitation package to the ousters of Veligonda project soon, and supply water from the project to the farmers by the year-end.