Ministers review arrangements for PM’s visit to Kurnool on Oct 16

Kurnool: Andhra Pradesh Ministers Anagani Satyaprasad, Pajjavula Keshav, BC Janardhan Reddy, and TG Bharat emphasized that the forthcoming visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Kurnool district on October 16 must be conducted in a grand and successful manner.

The ministers held a high-level review meeting on Monday at the State Guest House in Kurnool city with Collectors, SPs of the erstwhile districts, MLAs, MLCs, and senior officials to discuss the arrangements for the Prime Minister’s tour.

Minister Anagani Satyaprasad directed officials to treat the event as prestigious and ensure flawless execution. He said a massive public meeting with over three lakh participants is being planned, where the Prime Minister will highlight the new GST reforms and developmental initiatives in the district.

He added that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has instructed officials to make the event a grand success.

Finance Minister Pajjavula Keshav stressed the need for meticulous planning regarding the venue, transport, and logistics, while Roads and Buildings Minister BC Janardhan Reddy instructed R&B and Panchayat Raj engineers to strengthen road connectivity to the meeting location.

Industries Minister TG Bharat urged officials to avoid any lapses and to learn from past experiences to ensure smooth management of the public gathering.

Special Officer for the Prime Minister’s visit, IAS officer Veera Pandian, stated that the event would be executed successfully with the cooperation of public representatives and officials.

MLAs Gauru Charitha (Panyam), Bhuma Akhila Priya (Allagadda), and Dr Parthasarathi (Adoni) assured their full support, suggesting that parking facilities and transport routes be planned efficiently to prevent inconvenience to the public.

Kurnool District Collector Dr A Siri and Nandyal Collector G Raja Kumari briefed the ministers on the detailed arrangements.

Later, the ministers and officials inspected potential public meeting sites through Google Maps and visited Guttapadu, Ragamayuri, and Nannuru Toll Plaza areas to finalize the venue.

Speaking to the media, Finance Minister Pajjavula Keshav said the Prime Minister’s visit would focus on explaining the benefits of the new GST reforms that have reduced the tax burden on the poor and middle class by nearly Rs.2 lakh crore nationwide.

He noted that prices of essential commodities and consumer goods—including refrigerators and air conditioners—have been reduced to ease the financial burden on common citizens.

The Minister added that the large-scale public meeting in Kurnool will serve as a platform to communicate these reforms and their benefits to the people.

The final venue will be confirmed soon, and arrangements will commence immediately, he said.