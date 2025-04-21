Live
- Fake ₹500 Notes in Circulation: RBI, Home Ministry Issue Public Warning
- Best AI Image Generators of 2025
- TN Governor’s VCs conference sparks fresh row amid Chancellor role tussle
- Amazing Health Benefits of Eating Walnuts on an Empty Stomach
- Chandrababu Naidu and Nara Lokesh express condolences over Pope Francis’ passing
- Congress accused of attempting to obstruct BRS Rajatotsava Sabha, says Errabelli
- Pope Francis requested for simplified funeral rites
- India close to finalising comprehensive bilateral trade deal with US
- Lyne Originals Rolls Out Next-Gen Audio Accessories Blending Power, Performance & Portability
- Entrepreneurship a top career choice for 37% of Indian Students Abroad: Survey
Ministers’ team meets to discuss Prime Minister’s Amaravati visit
Highlights
A group of ministers met at the Irrigation Camp Office in Vijayawada to discuss arrangements for the Prime Minister’s upcoming visit to Amaravati.
Vijayawada: A group of ministers met at the Irrigation Camp Office in Vijayawada to discuss arrangements for the Prime Minister’s upcoming visit to Amaravati.
Ministers Payyavula Keshav, Nadendla Manohar and Chief Secretary K. S. Vijayanand attended the meeting. They reviewed key aspects related to the visit, including security, protocol and coordination among departments.
Further details regarding the Prime Minister’s schedule and agenda in Amaravati are expected to be released soon.
Next Story