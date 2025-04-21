Ministers’ team meets to discuss Prime Minister’s Amaravati visit

Vijayawada: A group of ministers met at the Irrigation Camp Office in Vijayawada to discuss arrangements for the Prime Minister’s upcoming visit to Amaravati.

Ministers Payyavula Keshav, Nadendla Manohar and Chief Secretary K. S. Vijayanand attended the meeting. They reviewed key aspects related to the visit, including security, protocol and coordination among departments.

Further details regarding the Prime Minister’s schedule and agenda in Amaravati are expected to be released soon.