Minor accident at Rajahmundry Airport's new terminal, Rammohan Naidu seeks report

An accident occurred during the construction of the new terminal building at Rajahmundry Airport when a crane wire snapped, causing a portion of the structure to collapse. Reports indicate that a worker sustained injuries in the incident, which took place just days following recent inspections by Union Minister Rammohan Naidu.

Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu, currently on a tour in Davos representing the Central government, was informed about the incident shortly after it happened.

Upon receiving the news, he immediately contacted officials from the Airport Authority and Civil Aviation to seek details regarding the incident. Rammohan Naidu has ordered a comprehensive report to be prepared on the circumstances surrounding the terminal's collapse.