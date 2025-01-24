Live
- JP Nadda assured me of BJP's support: Sriramulu amid 'infighting'
- Ravi Teja’s ‘Mass Jathara’: A major updaterevealed
- BRS Leader Krishank Criticizes CM Revanth's Davos Visit
- Saraswati-Lakshmi puja at home but no concern for daughters: SC rebukes Jharkhand man
- Sunny Deol, Gopichand Malineni’s‘Jaat’set to unleash explosive action this April
- Minor accident at Rajahmundry Airport's new terminal, Rammohan Naidu seeks report
- Samyuktha Menon comes onboard for ‘Akhanda 2: Thaandavam’
- Reports on projects in Sri Lanka being cancelled false and misleading: Adani Group
- Stock market ends lower as global optimism fails to lift investors’ mood
- WEF 2025: 25 countries unite to fight against global plastic pollution, climate change
Just In
Minor accident at Rajahmundry Airport's new terminal, Rammohan Naidu seeks report
An accident occurred during the construction of the new terminal building at Rajahmundry Airport when a crane wire snapped, causing a portion of the structure to collapse.
An accident occurred during the construction of the new terminal building at Rajahmundry Airport when a crane wire snapped, causing a portion of the structure to collapse. Reports indicate that a worker sustained injuries in the incident, which took place just days following recent inspections by Union Minister Rammohan Naidu.
Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu, currently on a tour in Davos representing the Central government, was informed about the incident shortly after it happened.
Upon receiving the news, he immediately contacted officials from the Airport Authority and Civil Aviation to seek details regarding the incident. Rammohan Naidu has ordered a comprehensive report to be prepared on the circumstances surrounding the terminal's collapse.