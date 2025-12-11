Global B.Design (Hons.) programme to prepare students for a future in creative media

LS University has announced the launch of its Global B.Design (Hons.) programme, a four-year undergraduate course designed to equip students with advanced skills in Animation & VFX and Game Development. Created in collaboration with Australia’s SAE Institute, the programme brings an internationally benchmarked creative media curriculum to Indian students for the first time.

The Global B.Design (Hons.) programme focuses heavily on hands-on, project-based learning—an approach widely adopted in global creative studios. Students will work in modern, industry-style labs and production environments, giving them early exposure to tools and methods used by animation, gaming, and VFX professionals worldwide.

The curriculum is structured to help learners build job-ready portfolios, practical expertise, and problem-solving abilities from the very first year.

A key feature of the programme is its international academic framework. Students will receive training mapped to global industry standards, along with opportunities for international immersion and exchange. This exposure is intended to help them gain a deeper understanding of global workflows and creative practices—an advantage in sectors that increasingly demand cross-cultural collaboration and technological adaptability.

Graduates of the programme will earn a Bachelor of Design (Hons.) degree awarded by LS University along with a qualification from SAE Institute. The dual recognition enhances global mobility and opens pathways to careers in animation, game design, digital arts, virtual production, and other emerging creative technology fields. By offering students access to globally recognised creative education within India, the programme aims to support aspiring designers, storytellers, and innovators who are eager to build careers in rapidly expanding digital industries.