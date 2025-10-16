‘Miracles of Tirumala–Tirupati’ to showcase Lord’s glory worldwide

Tirupati: Toward staking the spiritual aura of Tirumala beyond national borders, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has launched an ambitious global outreach initiative through a new devotional documentary series titled ‘Miracles of Tirumala–Tirupati’.

Approved under Board Resolution No 431 on September 16 this year, the project marks the first structured effort by TTD to visually chronicle the temple’s grandeur, living traditions, and deep-rooted devotional culture for an international audience. The series is being produced by AVS Studios Pvt Ltd., Indore, in collaboration with Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel (SVBC).

The maiden episode, which began filming during the recently concluded Srivari Brahmotsavams 2025, captures the essence of the ten-day festival, from pre-dawn rituals and spectacular vahana sevas to the overwhelming participation of lakhs of devotees who flocked to the sacred hills. Spanning 60 to 90 minutes, the documentary offers a vivid portrayal of the event through the lens of both tradition and personal devotion.

According to officials, the narrative weaves together the temple’s history, architecture, music, rituals, and cultural expressions, enriched by personal stories and testimonies from devotees. The entire project is being executed on a donation basis, ensuring no financial liability on TTD. All broadcasting and licensing rights, however, will remain with the Devasthanam. SVBC, which mooted the proposal, is also facilitating access to archival material and previous festival footage to enhance the visual depth of the production. A 40-member crew from AVS Studios has been provided accommodation, vehicle passes, and storage facilities in line with TTD norms.

Looking ahead, TTD plans to expand the initiative into a multi-episode series covering diverse aspects such as temple legends, architecture, customs, and Tirumala’s contribution to art, culture, and community welfare.

“The project will serve as both a cultural archive and a global devotional bridge. By preserving our sacred traditions in a visual format, we hope to carry the message of Lord Venkateswara’s divinity to devotees across continents”, a senior TTD official said.

The finished documentary is expected to premiere not only on SVBC but also on international OTT platforms including Discovery+, Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, and Amazon Prime, offering devotees worldwide a rare window into the spiritual magnificence of Tirumala.