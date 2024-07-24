Live
Mission to provide corruption-free governance
Tadepalligudem MLA Bolisetti Srinivas said that his mission is to provide corruption-free governance to public.
Tadepalligudem (West Godavari District): Tadepalligudem MLA Bolisetti Srinivas said that his mission is to provide corruption-free governance to public.
An intimate meeting with doctors was held at the Indian Medical Association Hall in Tadepalligudem on Tuesday.
Speaking at the meeting, Srinivas said that except for development of the constituency, he will not ask for a single rupee and will work hard to make Gudem beautiful.
He said that after serving public for five years, he won and was given more responsibility.
He said that statues of great people like Kode Venkatarao, Relangi Venkata Ramaiah, and Dr PLV Prasad, who made Tadepalligudem famous, will be installed on the Eluru canal bund to beautify the area.
Dr Reddy, Dr Kanakamahalakshmi, Dr Chityala Ravi Madhav, Dr Sashikant, Dr Karri Bhaskara Rao and others were present.