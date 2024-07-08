  • Menu
MITS B Tech III year students in Taiwan for int’l internship

Madanapalle: B Tech III Year students from Madanapalle Institute of Technology & Science near Madanapalle went to Taiwan to participate in an international internship, said the Principal of the College, Dr C Yuvaraj here on Sunday.

A group of 10 students studying III-year B Tech in different branches went to Asia University, Taiwan, for a research internship from July 8 to August 15, 2024, to learn new skills & techniques in Artificial Intelligence, he told the media here.

Sai Mounish (CST), Dadapeer (CST), Rishita (CSE), Praneetha (CSE), Sai Spoorthi (CSE), Ammeya Sri (Computer Science Artificial Intelligence), Dhanush Reddy (Computer Science Artificial Intelligence), Ali Syed (Computer Science Data Science), Indu Eshwar Shivani (Computer Science Data Science) and Poojita (Computer Science Data Science) are among those who went on the tour.

