Live
- Home Minister assures revamp of education system soon
- ‘Bahishkarana’ Teaser: Anjali Plays a Key Role in Gripping Telugu Web Series
- Wimbledon: Djokovic expects to 'see a lot of fireworks' in the match against Rune
- Maruti Suzuki 1st automaker to send 2 mn vehicles via Indian Railways towards 'green logistics'
- ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Smashes Records with $16M in North America Box Office
- TGFDC camps bring people closer to nature
- Sai Pallavi Attends Graduation Ceremony, Receives Doctor's Degree
- Redmi 13 5G Launching in India on July 9: Key Specs and Features
- SDT, Manchu Manoj calls for action against youtubers over perverted comments, gains widespread support
- Arun Babu takes charge as Palnadu collector
Just In
MITS B Tech III year students in Taiwan for int’l internship
Madanapalle: B Tech III Year students from Madanapalle Institute of Technology & Science near Madanapalle went to Taiwan to participate in an...
Madanapalle: B Tech III Year students from Madanapalle Institute of Technology & Science near Madanapalle went to Taiwan to participate in an international internship, said the Principal of the College, Dr C Yuvaraj here on Sunday.
A group of 10 students studying III-year B Tech in different branches went to Asia University, Taiwan, for a research internship from July 8 to August 15, 2024, to learn new skills & techniques in Artificial Intelligence, he told the media here.
Sai Mounish (CST), Dadapeer (CST), Rishita (CSE), Praneetha (CSE), Sai Spoorthi (CSE), Ammeya Sri (Computer Science Artificial Intelligence), Dhanush Reddy (Computer Science Artificial Intelligence), Ali Syed (Computer Science Data Science), Indu Eshwar Shivani (Computer Science Data Science) and Poojita (Computer Science Data Science) are among those who went on the tour.