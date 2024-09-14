Live
- First round of Gaza anti-polio campaign ends, 560,000 children vaccinated: UN
- Australian warship joins operation to enforce UNSC sanctions against North Korea
- Police review security ahead of PM’s visit to Odisha
- Bank of Korea likely to cut key rate in November
- Iranian President says promoting unity, solidarity main focus of Iraq visit
- Dive deeper into research: Sudhanshu
- Telugu Pilgrims Stranded During Kedarnath Yatra Rescued and Safe
- Hindi has an unbreakable relationship with every Indian language: HM Shah
- Indian stock markets hit new high amid rate cut optimism globally
- Ban on DJs during Durga Puja immersion
MITS hosts hands-on 3D printing workshop
Madanapalle: Department of Mechanical Engineering of Madanapalle Institute of Technology & Science (MITS) on Friday conducted a hands-on 3DP workshop on design optimisation and part printing.
Dr Solomon Bobby, Director (Training) at EOS India, Bangalore, led the session, introducing students to 3D printing techniques like FDM, SLS, and DMLS.
MITS Principal Dr C Yuvaraj, HOD Dr Bhaskaran and others participated, making the event an enriching experience for students.
