MITS hosts hands-on 3D printing workshop

Madanapalle: Department of Mechanical Engineering of Madanapalle Institute of Technology & Science (MITS) on Friday conducted a hands-on 3DP workshop on design optimisation and part printing.

Dr Solomon Bobby, Director (Training) at EOS India, Bangalore, led the session, introducing students to 3D printing techniques like FDM, SLS, and DMLS.

MITS Principal Dr C Yuvaraj, HOD Dr Bhaskaran and others participated, making the event an enriching experience for students.