MJSS demands formation of Madanapalle district in this Assembly session

Madanapalle (Annamayya district): MadanapalleJilla Sadhana Samiti (MJSS) Convenor PTM Siva Prasad has demanded that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Minister Nara Lokesh fulfill their promises to the people of Madanapalle by announcing the formation of Madanapalle district in the ongoing Assembly session itself.

Addressing the media in Madanapalle on Monday, he recalled that Chandrababu Naidu, during his party’s ‘Mini Mahanadu’ in Madanapalle and later at a public meeting near Bengaluru Bus Stand during the election campaign, assured that a new district would be carved out with Madanapalle as its headquarters within the first six months of the TDP government taking office. He further pointed out that Minister Lokesh hadreiterated the same commitment during the Yuvagalam padayatra in Pileru and Madanapalle.

“Sixteen months have already passed since the Telugu Desam Party came to power, but there has been no clear statement on the issue,” Siva Prasad said. He also noted that local MLA Shahjahan Basha had raised the demand for district formation twice in the Assembly, yet the government had failed to provide clarity, leading to growing frustration among the people of the region.

He warned that if the government continued to delay, the people of Madanapalle would be left with no option but to relaunch their agitation. Leaders of the MJSS including Neerugatti Ramana, Degani Ramana, Tettu Srinivasulu, and others were present.