MLA A Srinivasulu, district Collector Dr S Venk

Tirupati: City MLA Arani Srinivasulu, district Collector Dr S Venkateswar, Joint Collector Subham Bansal, Zoo Park curator Selvam, DFO Vivek, residents living in the localities near the Zoo Park, officials and non-officials participated in the mass Yoga programme held in SV Zoo Park here on Thursday. This programme was organised as part of Yogandhra campaign going on in the State.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA and the Collector said everyone should practice yoga daily for a healthy life. The government on its part launched a massive campaign to create awareness and also to provide yoga training to the people from village, mandal and district level, on the occasion of 11th International Yoga Day.Collector Dr S Venkateswar said the month-long yoga programme began on May 21 and will continue till June 31. From May 29 to June 19, mass yoga programmes will be conducted in Tirumala, Srihari Kota, Chandragiri and Srikalahasti.

They said that about five lakh people will participate in the yoga programme to be held in Visakhapatanm on June 21. The aim of conducting this month-long campaign is to provide training to 10 lakh people in yoga practicing.

RDO Rammohan, Nodal Officer Vikram Kumar Reddy, DMHO Balakrishna Naik, Janardhan Reddy, Charan Tej Reddy were present.