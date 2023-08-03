MLA assures help to flood-affected farmers

Rajamahendravaram: Rajanagaram MLA and YSRCP district president Jakkampudi Raja assured that the government is giving utmost priority to farmers and will help those farmers, who suffered due to natural calamities, in every possible way.

He inspected the waterlogged crop fields due to recent rains at Srirangapatnam village of Korukonda mandal along with the officials of agriculture, revenue and irrigation departments on Wednesday.

MLA Raja said that 53 minor irrigation works have been taken up in Rajanagaram constituency with an estimated cost of Rs 38 crore. He said that construction of Thorrigadda Reverse Pumping Scheme has been taken up with an estimation cost of Rs 91 crore to prevent flooding of 25,000 acres of crop fields. 40 per cent of the works were completed and Rs 22 crore was spent so far.

Agriculture AD B Mallikarjuna Rao, Irrigation AE Sivaprasad, Revenue department officials, Korukonda mandal ZPTC C Nageswara Rao, mandal convenor Adapa Kanaka Raju, co-convenor Ganeshula Posaiah, Kalyana Rambabu, Sarpanchula Samakya Sangam President Kadiyala Paparao, vice-MPP K Nanaji and others accompanied

the MLA.