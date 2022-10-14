MLA Bhumana inaugurates Rs 2.23 cr development works in Tirupati

Tirupati: Taking the development initiatives forward in Municipal Corporation of Tirupati, MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy on Thursday inaugurated Rs 2.23 crore development works. Speaking on the occasion, the MLA recalled that development works have been going on in the city in a speedy manner and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken it prestigiously to develop the pilgrim city.

While local bodies have to generate funds for themselves to take up development works, the CM has announced Rs 183 crore development works for the city. Out of this Rs 14 crore were already released and another Rs 23 crore sanctioned for the same. As part of the development works, two secretariats, one urban primary health centre, CC drain & CC roads and two lifts were inaugurated. An amount of Rs 2.23 crore were spent on these works, he stated.

Explaining the details, the MLA said that the urban primary health centre built at cost of Rs 80 lakh in the 19th division, Rs 58 lakh CC drain and CC roads in 20th division, Rs 40 lakh new secretariat building in the 22nd division, Rs 23 lakh lift facility at the MEPMA bazar in 25th division, Rs 22 lakh lift facility at the 28th ward secretariat were among those inaugurated.

He recalled that the city has been going on a development path with several activities being inaugurated or undergoing speedily. Recently, the city drew everyone's attention by winning the Presidential award 'Safai Mitra Surakshit Shehar' which has increased the morale of all civic staff.

Tirupati MP Dr M Gurumoorthy, Mayor Dr R Sirisha, Commissioner Anupama Anjali, DM&HO Dr U Sreehari, Corporators Narasimhachari, Ponnala Chandra, Aarani Sandhya, Rajamma, Sunitha, standing committee member SK Babu, Municipal engineer Chandrasekhar and health officer Dr Harikrishna were present in the programmes.