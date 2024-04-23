MLA Gangula Nani Urges Voters to Support YSRCP for Financial Growth and Development

Allagadda MLA Shri Gangula Brijendra Reddy, also known as Nani, recently addressed a gathering in Chagalamarri town during the election campaign, urging voters to support the YSRCP and the fan symbol for the upcoming elections. Nani emphasized that he has always been a public servant and is committed to ensuring the financial growth and development of families in the region.

During his speech, Nani warned against believing the words of the Telugu Desam Party and urged voters to support Brahma Nanda Reddy as the Allagadda MLA with a huge majority. He highlighted the positive developments that have taken place during the YSRCP regime and encouraged voters to vote for the fan symbol for more welfare and development initiatives.

The campaign event was attended by Mandal Convenors, MPPs, ZPTCs, Vice MPPs, MPTCs, Sarpanchs, Chairmen, Directors, Household Heads, Mandal Leaders, Workers, and Fans. Nani's passionate plea for support for the YSRCP and the fan symbol resonated with the crowd, setting the tone for an exciting and competitive election season in the region.







