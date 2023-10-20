MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary angry over poor sanitation

Rajamahendravaram: MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary said that even though viral fever and dengue cases are on the rise in the city, the officials and panchayat staff are still neglecting sanitation.

On Thursday, he inspected Ramapadala Revu bathing ghat in Dowleswaram village and expressed unhappiness over poor sanitation.

He directed staff to remove the garbage from Rampadala Revu regularly and keep the ghat clean. He lashed out at the authorities for poor sanitation in Dowleswaram.

All the roads in the village have piles of garbage, he said. He directed officials and staff to ensure that devotees and pilgrims do not face any trouble near ghats. Locals brought to the notice of the MLA that the streetlights are not functioning properly and the drainages are not being cleaned.

Rural Mandal TDP President M Prasad, Dhavaleswaram Town President Panduri Apparao, party leaders Alla Ananda Rao, Talari Murthy, and others were present.