MLA inspects developmental works in Puttaparthi
Puttaparthi: District Collector Shyam Prasad, Puttaparthi MLA Palle Sindhura Reddy, former Minister Dr Palle Raghunath Reddy and RDO Suvarna inspected various development works being carried out in the limits of Puttaparthi Municipality on Wednesday. Along with the development works being carried out on Chitravati Road, they inspected construction works being carried out at Aarthi Ghat.
The Collector, MLA and former Minister inspected beautification works in Chitravathi river basin and development works undertaken in Puda Children's Park with CSR funds of Jai Lukakas Company. They also inspected construction works of new vegetable market at Nagepally Bridge in Karnataka.
Later MLA Palle Sindhura Reddy inaugurated new street lights at Chitravathi Bridge.
DSP Vijay Kumar, Municipal Commissioner Kranthi Kumar, Public Health Engineer Narasimha Murthy, CI Shivanjaneyulu, TDP leaders and others were present.