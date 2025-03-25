MLA, JC inspect arrangements for CM visit

Parchuru: MLA Yeluri Sambasiva Rao along with the Bapatla district joint collector Prakhar Jain inspected the venue, helipad, and other arrangements at Kotta Gollapalem village of Peddaganjam panchayat in Chinnaganjam mandal on Monday, for the visit of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on April 1 for distribution of the NTR Bharosa pensions, and interacting with the locals.

The MLA interacted with the locals and gathered information about the problems faced by them. Explaining the CM’s tour details, Yeluri Sambasiva Rao said that the Chief Minister’s visit would bring about significant changes to the village and the surrounding areas. He assured that the government would address all the problems faced by the villagers and make the village a model village.

The MLA instructed the officials to provide 100 per cent CC roads, electricity connections, and housing facilities to the villagers. He also directed the officials to provide agriculture connections to farmers and ensure that every household has access to clean drinking water. He also instructed the police department to ensure tight security arrangements for the Chief Minister’s visit. He directed the officials to stay in the village for the week to address the problems faced by the villagers. The joint collector, Prakhar Jain, also instructed the officials to make necessary arrangements for the Chief Minister’s visit and ensure that the programme is a success.

Chirala RDO Chandrashekhar, Bapatla RDO Gloria, DSPs, and officials from various departments attended the programme.