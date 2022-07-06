MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy sits in the drain to protest delay in works

Nellore: Nellore rural MLA from ruling YSRCP entered into a sewage drain on Tuesday to protest over the delay by civic and railway authorities in constructing a bridge.

Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, shocked everyone as he sat on the bank of the drain with his feet into the sewage water.

He was angry with the officials of Nellore Municipal Corporation and railway authorities for not building the bridge despite repeated requests and a similar protest in 2018 when YSRCP in opposition.

Though YSRCP came to power in 2019 and Sridhar Reddy was re-elected as MLA, the problem was not solved.

Peeved over the delay in building the bridge despite inconvenience caused to people, the MLA on Tuesday pulled up officials during the visit to the area. He then got down into the drain as a mark of protest. The MLA said though he belonged to the ruling party, the officials continued to be indifferent to the issue raised by him. He said railway and Nellore Municipal Corporation officials were holding each other responsible for taking up the work.

Though officials rushed there and assured to take up work at the earliest, the MLA was not satisfied. He insisted on a written assurance.

Sridhar Reddy called off the protest only after officials gave in writing that they will start work on the bridge on July 15 and will complete it in a month. He said railway officials also promised to complete their share of works by August 25.

The MLA said whether in opposition or in ruling, he would continue to fight to resolve people's problems.

Meanwhile, TDP senior leader and former mayor SK Abdul Aziz dismissed the agitation as a 'successful melodrama' by Sridhar Reddy and his followers. He said the legislator had failed to utter the name of the division properly and mentioned the area as 20th division instead of 21st division. He said officials and local leaders were trained well to enact the drama and successfully played the episode in the presence of the local population and media.