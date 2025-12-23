MLA meets Paritala Sunitha

Ramagiri (Sri Satya Sai district): Madakasira MLA and TTD Board member MS Raju, who is newly appointed as TDP district president of Sri Sathya Sai district, visited Venkatapuram village in Ramagiri mandal on Monday. During his visit, Raju paid a courtesy visit to Raptadu MLA Paritala Sunitha. Sunitha congratulated him on his appointment as the district party president and expressed confidence that the party would be further strengthened under his leadership.

Later, he visited Paritala Ghat and paid floral tributes, recalling the legacy of late Paritala Ravi. He said the ideals and sacrifices of senior leaders would continue to inspire party workers.