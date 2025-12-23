  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Andhra Pradesh
News

MLA meets Paritala Sunitha

  • Created On:  23 Dec 2025 8:09 AM IST
MLA meets Paritala Sunitha
X

Newly appointed TDP Sri Sathya Sai district president MS Raju paying tributes at Paritala Ghat in Venkatapuram on Monday. Raptadu MLA Paritala Sunitha is also seen.

Ramagiri (Sri Satya Sai district): Madakasira MLA and TTD Board member MS Raju, who is newly appointed as TDP district president of Sri Sathya Sai district, visited Venkatapuram village in Ramagiri mandal on Monday. During his visit, Raju paid a courtesy visit to Raptadu MLA Paritala Sunitha. Sunitha congratulated him on his appointment as the district party president and expressed confidence that the party would be further strengthened under his leadership.

Later, he visited Paritala Ghat and paid floral tributes, recalling the legacy of late Paritala Ravi. He said the ideals and sacrifices of senior leaders would continue to inspire party workers.

Tags

MS Raju TDP presidentSri Sathya Sai district politicsParitala Sunitha meetingParitala Ravi tributeTDP leadership visit
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

Forest officer in Vigilance net

Forest officer in Vigilance net
Share it
X