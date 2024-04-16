MLA Mekapati Vikram Reddy express confidence in YSRCP coming back to power

In a recent election campaign event in Chiramana, Madarabad, and Mamidichetlapalli, Atmakuru MLA Mekapati Vikram Reddy expressed confidence in Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's re-election and the continuation of welfare schemes as per the will of the people. The campaign saw enthusiastic support from fans of Chiramana MLA and celebrated the development works undertaken in the region.

During his speech, MLA Mekapati highlighted the significant allocation of funds to Chiramana Secretariat by Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, along with the provision of funds for various development projects in the village. He also addressed land issues of farmers, approvals for construction projects, and the establishment of boreholes for water supply.

Looking ahead, MLA Mekapati outlined upcoming development plans for the villages, including the construction of roads, canals, gravel paths, water storage facilities, and temples. He emphasized the YSRCP government's commitment to fulfilling promises and providing welfare schemes across different sections of society under the leadership of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Furthermore, local leaders in Chiramana expressed their admiration and support for MLA Mekapati Vikram Reddy, praising his dedication to leading the constituency towards progress and development. They voiced their hopes for both parliamentary candidate V Vijayasai Reddy and MLA Mekapati Vikram Reddy to secure resounding victories in the upcoming elections, ensuring continued development for the region.

