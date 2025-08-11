MLA orders urgent repairs to Ganginepalli bridge

Chennekothapalle (Sri Sathya Sai district): Raptadu MLA Paritala Sunitha has directed Panchayat Raj officials toundertake urgent repairs to Ganginepalli bridge in Chennekothapalle mandal, which was severely damaged due to heavy rains on Saturday night. The downpour caused extensive damage to the bridge, disrupting transportation for residents of Ganginepalli, Erronipalli, Brahmanapalli, and nearby ST colonies.

Upon learning of the situation, MLA Sunitha inspected the site and instructed the officials to prepare immediate repair estimates. She also asked TDP leaders to visit and assess the damage. Acting on her directions, TDP leader L Narayana Chowdary and other party members inspected the bridge along with officials.

Local leaders criticised the previous government, alleging its negligence led to the current crisis. They reminded that villagers had repeatedly appealed for repairs in the past, but YSRCP leaders ignored their pleas. Officials stated that estimates for road construction in the area had already been prepared earlier.

To ensure public convenience, MLA Sunitha sanctioned Rs 6 lakh from the mandal funds for temporary repair works and directed that they begin immediately. She emphasised that the works must be completed without delay to restore safe travel for local residents.

The bridge serves as a vital link for surrounding villages, and residents expressed relief at the swift action taken. The repairsare expected to temporarily address the issue until a permanent reconstruction plan is implemented.