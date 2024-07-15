  • Menu
MLA Sirisha files complaint against Appala Raju
Srikakulam: Palasa TDP MLA Gouthu Sirisha lodged a complaint against YSRCP former Palasa MLA and former minister Seediri Appala Raju for making derogatory remarks against then opposition leader and now Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Appala Raju made the objectional remarks against while speaking in Assembly sessions in which he said, “Chandrababu lost mental balance and as doctor I certify it”. He further commented that Naidu needs to be admitted to hospital and he should be allowed into Assembly only after recovery.

Palasa police received the complaint and took up preliminary inquiry on Sunday.

