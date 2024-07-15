Live
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today slashes, check the rates on 15 July, 2024
- Gold rates in Vijayawada today slashes, check the rates on 15 July, 2024
- Nifty in uncharted territory
- OI bases widening across the board
- Bull phase likely to sustain amid FII inflows
- One inch from a potential civil war
- Anivara Asthanam at Tirumala tomorrow
- Telangana Bonalu presented to Goddess Kanaka Durga
- AP Govt to talk to NGOs on pending issues
- Strengthening Khadi industry in India
MLA Sirisha files complaint against Appala Raju
Srikakulam: Palasa TDP MLA Gouthu Sirisha lodged a complaint against YSRCP former Palasa MLA and former minister Seediri Appala Raju for making...
Srikakulam: Palasa TDP MLA Gouthu Sirisha lodged a complaint against YSRCP former Palasa MLA and former minister Seediri Appala Raju for making derogatory remarks against then opposition leader and now Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.
Appala Raju made the objectional remarks against while speaking in Assembly sessions in which he said, “Chandrababu lost mental balance and as doctor I certify it”. He further commented that Naidu needs to be admitted to hospital and he should be allowed into Assembly only after recovery.
Palasa police received the complaint and took up preliminary inquiry on Sunday.
