MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar takes initiation to resolve problems in Visakhapatnam constituency

MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar of Visakhapatnam Constituency has been actively working to find a solution to a long-standing problem in the area.

MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar of Visakhapatnam Constituency has been actively working to find a solution to a long-standing problem in the area. Specifically, he has been addressing the issues faced by the residents of Allipuram Venkateswara Metta and its surrounding areas.

Despite governmental changes and different MLAs taking charge, the problem has persisted. In an effort to achieve justice for the people of his constituency, MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar has been meeting with State Revenue Department officials and Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy Dhanunjaya Reddy in Tadepalligudem and Vijayawada respectively. His dedication stems from the appeals made by the locals, and he continues to fight for a resolution to their problem.

