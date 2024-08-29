MLAs express ire on officials over poor maintenance of canals

Srikakulam : Ruling NDA MLAs of Amadalavalasa, Narasannapeta, Srikakulam, Palakonda and Pathapatnam Kuna Ravi Kumar, B Ramana Murthy, Gondu Sankar, Nimmaka JayaKrishna and M Govinda Rao and Zilla Parishad Territorial constituency member of Hiramandal Pogiri Butchi Babu rapped officials of agriculture and irrigation departments on farmers’ at the ZP general body meeting in Srikakulam on Wednesday.

They raised the issue of scarcity of chemical fertilisers and unfair distribution of the required fertilisers to all mandals.

The MLAs and ZPTC member questioned the officials on scarcity of chemical fertilisers like urea, Gromore, DAP as these are essential and it is crucial period for growing of paddy and other crops.

The MLAs also questioned irrigation engineering officials on improper supply of water from Thotapalli project, neglect of Narayanapuram medium irrigation project, poor maintenance of canals, insufficient water release from Madduvalasa reservoir, Relligadda modernisation works, apathy on lift irrigation projects, delay in completion of flood walls to Vamsadhara and Nagavali rivers. Engineering officials of various irrigation projects failed to provide proper answers to the questions posed by the MLAs.

Irregularities committed by some contractors were brought to the notice of MLAs at the meeting. It has been alleged that a few contractors have produced fake bank guarantees. Speaking on the issue, Amadalavalasa MLA Ravi Kumar expressed serious concern and asked officials to register criminal cases.