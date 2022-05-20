MLC A Uday Bhaskar's driver found dead under suspicious circumstances

Kakinada: In a shocking incident, a dead body in the car of YSRCP MLC Ananta Uday Bhaskar has triggered panic in Kakinada district.

The body is identified as the MLC's driver Subramanyam. Reports said that MLC Bhaskar reportedly brought the dead body of Subramanyam in his own car and left the body at the house of Subramanayam.

The body was handed over to the family between 2 to 3 am on Friday. The family members didn't take the body as the MLC didn't disclose the details about the nature of his unexpected death. And the MLC didn't give any proper details regarding the timing and nature of the death.

He simply told them that he died due to an accident and didn't disclose any other details.

The family members refused to take the body out of the car as the MLC didn't say a proper reason for the accident. The family members alleged that the driver was murdered by the MLC himself and then he was handing over the body to them without a proper reason.

They said that Subramanayam has been working for the last five years under MLC as a car driver. The local police have registered a case and more details are awaited.