MLC flays CM for creating rift among communities

Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy repeated the same points in the ‘Siddham’ public meeting as mentioned during his padayatra, pointed out MLC Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav.

Speaking to the media here on Sunday, he said the Chief Minister did not announce any candidate in the meeting held at Sangivalasa, Bheemunipatnam constituency on Saturday. Vamsi Krishna predicted that the YSRCP has no chance of forming the government again. If 60 percent people are with the YSRCP, then what is the need for reshuffling the MLA candidates, he criticised.

Referring to the CM’s address, Vamsi Krishna said, “Now, Pawan Kalyan is both Krishna and Arjuna.” He exuded confidence that the TDP-JSP combine would form the government next in Andhra Pradesh.

Further, the MLC alleged that the CM neglected the party activists and leaders who strived hard for the past four years. However, just before the elections, Jagan Mohan Reddy praised the party cadre and termed them as ‘star campaigners.’

The JSP district president (Urban) wondered about the setting up of 56 BC corporations without allocating a single rupee of funds to them. He mentioned that the YSRCP government has cheated all communities and they are ‘siddham’ (ready) to dethrone him from power. After becoming the Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy created a rift among communities and the state witnessed no development during his governance, alleged Vamsi Krishna. He made it clear that he would contest in the polls as directed by Pawan Kalyan and expressed confidence that he would win with a huge majority in the state.