Live
- Lalu Prasad skips Delhi flight after health worsens, discharged from Patna hospital after check-up
- Punjab Police clarify on security withdrawal for Akali Dal leader Majithia
- Akhilesh Yadav, Amit Shah Clash Over BJP’s Leadership Delay
- Shivakumar Confirms Likely Water Tariff Hike, Assures Relief for Small Houses and Poor
- Opening shots set to be fired in season's first World Cup in Argentina
- AAP demands resignation of Kapil Mishra amid riot allegations, creates ruckus in Assembly
- Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for April 2, 2025 – Unlock Exclusive Rewards Now!
- Director Raghavendra Rao launches ‘Phani’ motion poster
- Kapil Sharma: The Man who revolutionized Comedy in India
- CM Revanth Reddy Pays Tribute to Sardar Sarvai Papanna
MLC Nagababu pays courtesy visit to CM Chandrababu after oath
Highlights
In a significant political development, newly-elected Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) Nagababu officially took his oath of office at the office of the Chairman of the Legislative Council.
In a significant political development, newly-elected Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) Nagababu officially took his oath of office at the office of the Chairman of the Legislative Council. Following the ceremonial oath-taking, he paid a courtesy visit to Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu at the Secretariat.
During the meeting, Nagababu and Naidu discussed various pressing issues facing the state and explored potential avenues for collaboration to enhance governance and public welfare.
The courtesy call signifies the new MLC's commitment to working closely with the Chief Minister to address the needs and aspirations of the constituents.
Next Story