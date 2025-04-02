  • Menu
MLC Nagababu pays courtesy visit to CM Chandrababu after oath

In a significant political development, newly-elected Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) Nagababu officially took his oath of office at the office of the Chairman of the Legislative Council.

In a significant political development, newly-elected Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) Nagababu officially took his oath of office at the office of the Chairman of the Legislative Council. Following the ceremonial oath-taking, he paid a courtesy visit to Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu at the Secretariat.

During the meeting, Nagababu and Naidu discussed various pressing issues facing the state and explored potential avenues for collaboration to enhance governance and public welfare.

The courtesy call signifies the new MLC's commitment to working closely with the Chief Minister to address the needs and aspirations of the constituents.



