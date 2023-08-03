  • Menu
MLC Parvarta Reddy appointed as observer of Venkatagiri

East Rayalaseema Graduates MLC Parvarta Reddy Chandrasekhar Reddy has been appointed as an observer of Venkatagiri Assembly Constituency by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Nellore: East Rayalaseema Graduates MLC Parvarta Reddy Chandrasekhar Reddy has been appointed as an observer of Venkatagiri Assembly Constituency by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

On the occasion, Chandrasekhar Reddy thanked Chief Minister for trusting him and said that he will fulfill the responsibility given by the party with cent percent accuracy

